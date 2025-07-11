The Rock tipped to face WWE icon in WrestleMania rematch after 22 years by legend

The Rock has shifted his focus back to Hollywood since his brief program with Cody Rhodes in WWE earlier this year. However, Rikishi wants to see The Final Boss return for a blockbuster WrestleMania showdown with an old foe.

The Show of Shows is still nine months away, but rumors have been floating around that Stone Cold Steve Austin is looking to come back for one more match. Though nothing is set in stone yet, CM Punk's name has been discussed backstage as an ideal opponent for The Texas Rattlesnake. As interesting as this matchup sounds on paper, Rikishi wants an old rivalry renewed on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer pitched the idea of Steve Austin facing The Rock.

"Hmm, why don't we just book the GOAT vs. the GOAT? You know, they had Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier back in the day, and we talk about wrestling, then let's talk about Stone Cold coming back, and let's book him against The Rock. You know what, number three or number four? because every match these two cats, when they bring it and they got together, man, it was always, always poetry in motion. You always got engaged to, you know, a lot of the, you know, the footage that's been put out there, and here's a beautiful thing, man, they enjoy working with each other, right? They help build each other's career."

Rikishi said a feud between the former Attitude Era stars would be box office.

"For TKO, and I would think Netflix. I would think everybody be happy as hell, because these two jokers gonna sell tickets, you know, what's good for business." (From 34:00 to 34:59)

You can check out the full episode below:

The Rock and Steve Austin had one of the most iconic trilogies in WrestleMania history.

The two men last faced each other in 2003, which culminated in The People's Champ finally picking up a win over The Texas Rattlesnake.

Will The Rock return to WWE anytime soon?

The Rock hasn't been seen in WWE since Elimination Chamber, the night he and Travis Scott helped solidify John Cena's heel turn on Cody Rhodes.

Many fans were hoping to see The Final Boss make his presence felt at WrestleMania 41, but that didn't happen.

The Rock has some unfinished business with The American Nightmare after the latter refused to sell his soul to him.

Will WWE pull the trigger on this long-awaited program at next year's WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

