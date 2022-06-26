"He just volunteers information that nobody asked for" – WWE legend comments on Sami Zayn's mic skills

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently praised Sami Zayn for his performance on SmackDown this week.

The Honorary Uce had an impressive showing on the blue brand as he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. During an interview with Kayla Braxton, he mentioned that he wanted to win the contract to protect Roman Reigns.

Speaking with Ryan McKinnell on the Busted Open podcast, Henry mentioned that both superstars put on a stellar show during the qualification match. The veteran detailed that the promos leading to the match gave the bout more intensity.

Here's what Henry had to say:

"He is very valuable. Don't understate how good Shinsuke Nakamura was last night either. It takes two to tango. Both of them did an excellent job of entertaining, keeping you interested in the match and the implications were strong. So you couldn't lose with that match if you had the people go out and perform and they both did."

The WWE Hall of Famer handed props to Zayn for some stellar work on the microphone and inside the ring.

"The promos that set up stuff were more entertaining than the match. Everybody can't do that, man. When he said, 'I will not cash in on The Tribal Chief,' I started laughing like, 'Okay, what in the hell is going on here?' He just volunteers information that nobody asked for." (From 1:58 - 2:57)

Sami Zayn interfered in the main event of SmackDown

Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman, pulled some strings backstage to remove Sheamus and Drew McIntyre from the Money in the Bank match. WWE official Adam Pearce mentioned that if the two former friends could beat The Usos in tag team action, they would regain their spots in the contest.

As McIntyre and Sheamus clashed with the brothers, Sami Zayn looked to tilt the odds in favor of The Bloodline. He was getting ready to drop McIntyre with a Helluva Kick when Angelo Dawkins planted him with a tackle at ringside. McIntyre scored the win for his team with a Claymore to Jimmy Uso.

It would be exciting to see the change in dynamic between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline if he does indeed win the briefcase at Money in the Bank. With just a week to go for the premium live event, things are heating up in WWE.

