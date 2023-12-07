Mark Henry responds to Jade Cargill's 3-word message

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has responded to Jade Cargill's three-word message on X/Twitter.

Cargill had tryouts at WWE in 2019 at the Performance Center, where she started taking advice from Henry, describing him as her mentor. However, the star joined AEW in 2020 to learn and develop her craft and the wrestling business.

Jade Cargill has recently jumped ship from AEW to WWE. She had already made a huge name in the wrestling world after becoming the longest-reigning TBS Champion.

Cargill recently reacted to a video of two Basketball legends, Lebron James and Anthony Davis, conversing about their game. She wrote that "communication is key."

Mark Henry usually responds to tweets by Jade, and the WWE Hall of Famer recently reacted to this post as well. He agreed with Cargill and wrote that communication happens in every sport, otherwise players can't get to the top.

"This happens in every sport and business at the highest level or you don’t get here," Henry wrote.

You can check out their tweets below:

Jade Cargill said WWE is setting her up for success

During a recent interview with The Dallas Morning News, Jade Cargill said that the fans should be patient about her debut and mentioned that the Stamford-based promotion has planned something incredible for her.

"So, you want me to reveal what we have in the works it seems like. [Laughs] So, listen, I think the fanbase should be patient. I think they need to understand we’re making a diamond. We’re creating something that’s gonna be a legacy. We’re creating something that’s going to create echoes and waves throughout not just the wrestling culture, but pop culture and beyond. They’re setting me up for success, you shouldn’t rush success."

Fans want the former TBS Champion to go against Bianca Belair for her first feud. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for her remains to be seen.

