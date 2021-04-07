Hall of Famer says Drew McIntyre is "nowhere near the best he's gonna be"

Mark Henry has praised WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, saying "he's nowhere near the best he's gonna be."

In a recent appearance on BT Sport's The Run-In, the former World Heavyweight Champion had nothing but good words for The Scottish Warrior. Henry said he was especially proud of McIntyre because he knows the former WWE Champion on a personal level. Henry also said he expects McIntyre to continue to grow and improve over time.

"I’m very proud. I know Drew on a personal level, not just business-wise. He was one of those guys that I talk to all the time and said “Look, you need to do this and you need to focus on that.” Everything else? Not so much. And he listened to me. And when people listen and they improve and they say “Hey, listen man, remember when you said this? That works!” That’s somebody that can evolve. And Drew is gonna get better, he’s nowhere near the best he’s gonna be!"

Drew McIntyre will attempt to claim the WWE Championship this weekend on Night One of WrestleMania 37 when he takes on The All-Mighty Bobby Lashley.

Mark Henry says he's looking forward to seeing "grown man Drew McIntyre"

"This year, I'm looking for that adrenaline-filled moment, looking for those people screaming and holding that title and having that moment that I dreamt about since I was a kid." - @DMcIntyreWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ZmuRnHVDYz — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

When asked which match he's most looking forward to at WrestleMania 37, Mark Henry replied: "Grown man Drew McIntyre!"

Henry went on to state the impact having a live audience can have on a WWE performer and that the crowd at WrestleMania will only help elevate Drew McIntyre.

"Grown man Drew McIntyre! I’m a big fan. I can’t wait to see him compete in front of an audience. It’s been a year in change since the pandemic started. And there’s a lot of guys that haven’t performed in front of a crowd. They don’t realize what that crowd does to your heart and your soul. When you’re working for somebody, working in front of somebody, you’re better. And you’ve seen how good Drew McIntyre was in front of nobody. How good is he gonna be with an audience?"

Mark Henry retired from active competition after WrestleMania 33. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year.