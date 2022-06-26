"He can do the whole, 'Acknowledge me'" – WWE Legend names popular star who could cash in on Roman Reigns

WWE legend Mark Henry recently mentioned that Sami Zayn could win the Money in the Bank briefcase and cash in on Roman Reigns.

The Master Strategist beat Shinsuke Nakamura this week on SmackDown to insert himself into the Money in the Bank ladder match. During an interview before the match, the "Honorary Uce" made it clear that he did not intend to cash in on the Tribal Chief. He did, however, mention that he would cash in on The Beast Incarnate.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast this week, Mark Henry fantasy booked a storyline for SummerSlam. He suggested that Roman win the Last Man Standing match, but Brock Lesnar demolishes the champ and The Usos post-match. This would present Zayn with the opportunity to cash in, becoming the new Undisputed Universal Champion.

Here's how Henry booked the angle:

Brock Lesnar, he has taken Roman Reigns to the limit. The Usos come out and they tap dance on Brock. Roman comes up and bang! He nails Brock from behind and they do the triple tap dance on him. Brock drops Usos over the top. He goes back and forth, and bang, he drops Roman. The match is over and Sami is like, 'Oh my God!' Paul Heyman goes, 'Don't do it, Sami.' He cashes it in and becomes the WWE Champion. Now, he can do the whole, 'Acknowledge me.'" - said, Henry. (From 11:18 - 12:20)

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's long-standing rivalry will continue at SummerSlam

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will culminate in a Last Man Standing match.

Last week on SmackDown, The Head of the Table successfully defended his title against Riddle. However, there was no time to celebrate as the Beast Incarnate returned to WWE. He laid out The Bloodline with successive F5s to send out a message. WWE later announced the epic showdown between the two for SummerSlam.

As the two behemoths wage war against each other, it may present an interesting opportunity for Mr. Money in the Bank to cash in on the champion. With the match stipulation being Last Man Standing, the chances are high for a successful cash-in at the end of the encounter.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far