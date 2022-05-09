×
Mark Henry wants Drew McIntyre to face a star who last performed in WWE in 2019

Modified May 09, 2022 03:15 PM IST
WWE legend Mark Henry is keen to watch a match between Drew McIntyre and boxing legend Tyson Fury at the UK show, which will happen later this month.

After defeating Dillian Whyte last month, Fury announced his retirement from boxing, while expressing interest in returning to WWE. The legendary boxer had one match in Vince McMahon's promotion when he faced Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in 2019.

On the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry discussed a potential match between boxing legend Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre. The Hall of Famer thinks Fury's Gypsy family lineage will make for an interesting storyline between him and the Scottish Superstar.

"WWE should grab some of that story [Tyson Fury's gypsy-fighting family history] and tell some of that and have him and McIntyre have a "fight" - a gypsy fight. The gypsy fighting has gypsy rules, and he's considered The Gypsy King, which I'm very sure that if he was fighting the gypsy way, there would be nobody that could beat him. Bareknuckles, tall that he is, you couldn't hit him in the face - most people. And Drew McIntyre, they're both across the pond [UK] people - and it's coming [UK] show. So why not pivot that and start that ball rolling," said Henry. [From 14:15 to 15:15]

Henry believes Roman Reigns can face anybody and make it special, which makes the McIntyre-Fury match a good idea.

"Don't rule me out of fighting there! You might see me at SummerSlam. I got to speak to Vince and the boys! I know @DMcIntyreWWE has been saying a lot of things about me! I'd love to be at Cardiff!" - @Tyson_Fury 👀CC: @btsportwwe#FuryWhyte https://t.co/UDBzZptZ2o

Drew McIntyre has wanted a match with Tyson Fury in WWE for a long time

“The balls in his court. Give us a call, you have our number!” 📞Could we see @Tyson_Fury return to the WWE? 🔙Ahead of Fury’s Wembley showdown with Dillian Whyte, @DMcIntyreWWE was open to a match with the heavyweight champion at WWE’s Cardiff stadium show… 👀 https://t.co/LPzHNQDC7d

McIntyre has time and again expressed his desire to face Fury and he reiterated it after the boxer's final match.

"Such a big name in his world and I'm a big name in our world, especially being the first ever British WWE champion. It would be a huge attraction match and I know I'd get a great match out of him. He works hard, he's an entertainer and he's got a passion for it," said McIntyre.

Vince McMahon's company is set to host its first big stadium show in the UK in 30 years, later this year, which could be the perfect venue for McIntyre vs. Fury match.

Please H/T Busted Open and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

