"I miss her" - Mark Henry on absent top WWE Superstar

WWE legend Mark Henry says Asuka needs to be brought back to television as she offers a lot to the company.

The Empress of Tomorrow hasn't featured on WWE television since July last year, and she had to have shoulder surgery, which put her on the shelf for a while. Recent reports have indicated that the Japanese superstar could return in the next few weeks.

On the Busted Open show, Mark Henry said he misses watching former RAW Women's Champion Asuka on WWE television.

"Asuka is a monster. I miss her. I really do," said Henry. [9:36 to 9:42]

Bully Ray, who was also on the show, asked Mark Henry if the company has lost faith in Asuka. The Hall of Famer stated that WWE is making a mistake if they've lost faith in The Empress of Tomorrow.

"If they did (lose faith in Asuka) it's their fault because when she came in she was not the same Asuka that left. The Asuka that left, you know, I would show the Rocky videos of Asuka training. I would show her in the Dojo with the young girls. I would show her working out with the intent of coming back and her looking in the mirror and seeing a video playing of all the success that she had and what she looked like when she had that success. And that's all you need," said Henry. [10:17 to 10:54]

Bully Ray said that he would like to see Asuka get the "Kill Bill treatment", where she has a tough, badass character.

Former WWE writer wants to see Asuka return

Asuka/Kana Forever. @Drarham2 @KAIRI_official. Former WWE writer Julie Harrison-Harney talking about how much fun was working with The Kabuki Warriors @WWEAsuka Former WWE writer Julie Harrison-Harney talking about how much fun was working with The Kabuki Warriors @WWEAsuka @KAIRI_official. https://t.co/ik18fqRtBn

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, ex-WWE writer Julie Harrison-Harney lavished praise on Asuka and is keen to see her return, as well as former superstar Kairi Sane.

"I just need more Asuka all the time. I think I'm just going to double down on this. Can one night just be Asuka. I love her, I love everything about her. I want the Kabuki Warriors and Kairi Sane to come back. I think they are great," said Harrison-Harney.

Asuka's last singles title win came at SummerSlam in 2020, where she defeated Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship. She held the title until WrestleMania 37, where she lost it to Rhea Ripley.

Please H/T Busted Open and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

