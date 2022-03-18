Update on Asuka's return to WWE TV - Reports

Asuka has been absent from WWE televison for over 7 months, with July's Money in the Bank event being the last time she competed. Since then, WWE fans have received varying reports regarding both her injury and a timeline for eventual return to in-ring competition.

In December 2021, it was reported that WWE simply had no plans for her, and that she had undergone shoulder surgery but was predicted to be ready in time for the Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she never appeared; due to her not being "physically ready," according to Fightful Select.

Today, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has revealed that plans for The Empress of Tomorrow's return have been discussed within WWE. With the company hoping that she could return to action in a few weeks.

"People within WWE told me in February they were hoping for a Spring Asuka return. A lot can happen in 6 weeks though" - Sean Ross Sap, Twitter

Neither WWE, nor Asuka herself, have given any formal statements on the matter. The Empress of Tomorrow was one of the most featured WWE female superstars of 2020 and 2021. The star was awarded the RAW Women's Championship following her win at Money in the Bank 2020, and would go on to win the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championships in 2020 and early 2021.

Asuka has made cryptic tweets recently

The Empress of Tomorrow has been very active on social media this month. She has some cryptic tweets that could be signaling her return to the ring.

Earlier this month, she posted a photo of the Hulk saying, "My shoulders may finally be as strong as the Hulk". The former SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion also posted a comedic photo of herself with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair with her face photoshopped onto them.

Edited by Brandon Nell

