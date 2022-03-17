4 women who are currently without a WrestleMania match

WrestleMania 38 is coming up soon and the event card is slowly beginning to take shape.

WWE has a very talented roster of female superstars. The company has certainly come a long way from the Divas Era, where women weren't regarded with as much value as they are today.

The biggest names currently on the roster, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey are all set to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Women’s Tag Team Championships are to be defended as Queen Zelina and Carmella will put the titles on the line against Sasha Banks and Naomi as well as Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is currently not on the card, but with the 24/7 rule, it is very likely that we will see her and the title at the Show of Shows.

Bayley is currently out with an injury, and it is very likely that she will return after WrestleMania takes place.

Aside from that, there are a few names that surprisingly have no plans at WrestleMania. As always, with WWE, anything can change in a heartbeat. A lot can happen from now until The Showcase of the Immortals.

(This list was compiled on March 14, 2022, and may be inaccurate by the time WrestleMania takes place on April 2 and 3.)

#4. Natalya has a WrestleMania streak that could be broken if she does not feature on this year's edition

Natalya makes her entrance

Natalya has been a part of WWE’s women’s division ever since making her debut on April 4, 2008. With 14 years of experience, she has appeared at every WrestleMania since WrestleMania 32 (this includes the Kickoff show), and having her not compete at this year’s edition would break that streak.

The Kickoff show usually has a Women’s Battle Royal on the card, so it is possible that she may appear if one is held this year.

#3. Nikki A.S.H. is currently not on the WrestleMania card

Nikki A.S.H. had her last match on RAW on February 28, 2022. Since then, her rival and former teammate Rhea Ripley managed to insert herself into the Women’s Tag Team Championship match with Liv Morgan after pinning Zelina Vega.

This is something Nikki A.S.H. may not be happy about, especially with her currently not having a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. While their feud may be over, it is still likely that A.S.H. will interfere in the match at some point, preventing Ripley and Morgan from walking out as champions.

#2. Alexa Bliss could appear at some point

After a brief hiatus, Alexa Bliss returned to WWE TV on the January 10 episode of RAW. She then competed in her first match in five months in the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

She was eliminated by the eventual winner, Bianca Belair, and has yet to appear on RAW since then. An appearance by Little Miss Bliss at The Showcase of the Immortals would certainly send fans into a frenzy.

The possibilities are endless for her, especially since her return did not fully establish her current character, so WWE definitely has a lot of options for her creatively.

#1. Asuka may surprise us with a return at WrestleMania

Asuka, The Empress of Tomorrow

The Empress of Tomorrow hasn’t been seen since she took part in the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match in July 2021.

While there has been speculation as to why she has been off the screen for so long, it has been revealed that she underwent shoulder surgery and was expected to return sometime around February.

WWE could be planning a big return for her, as she may even end up as the next challenger to whoever wins the RAW or SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. A return on The Grandest Stage of Them All would be an excellent way to make a statement.

What do you think of this list? Which match are you looking forward to most at The Grandest Stage of Them All? Let us know in the comments section below.

