Updated WrestleMania 38 match card after WWE SmackDown - New title match added

We are only three weeks away from WrestleMania 38, which is shaping up to be quite a spectacular event. This past week has seen a few additions to the card, including a highly anticipated segment.

The Show of Shows will take place on April 2nd and 3rd at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Ten matches have been announced so far, including one on this week's episode of SmackDown.

It was announced on tonight's show that The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

WWE announced earlier this week that Kevin Owens will host a special edition of The KO Show on Night One of WrestleMania 38, with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the guest.

Here is the updated card for WrestleMania 38, as of writing:

NIGHT ONE:

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Women's Championship Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair - RAW Women's Championship Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (w/Madcap Moss) KO Show with Kevin Owens and Steve Austin

NIGHT TWO:

Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) - Winner Take All Unification Match Edge vs. AJ Styles Carmella and Queen Zelina (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

NIGHT TBD:

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs - SmackDown Tag Team Championship

What other matches will WWE add to WrestleMania 38?

A few matches are set to be added to WrestleMania 38 in the coming week. Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor seems locked in for the United States Championship, while Ricochet is yet to have a challenger step up for his Intercontinental title.

RK-Bro won the RAW Tag Team Championship and will likely defend them at The Show of Shows. Their opponents are yet to be confirmed, with The Street Profits and Alpha Academy both equally likely to take the spot.

WWE had plans for The New Day to take on Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch (f.k.a. Pete Dunne) before Big E suffered a broken neck. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is left without an opponent for WrestleMania 38. That could change next week on RAW, especially if Cody Rhodes makes his return.

Which matches are you looking forward to at this year's WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Debottam Saha

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Cody Rhodes will return to WWE? Yes No 23 votes so far