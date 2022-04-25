Mark Henry wants top female WWE Superstar to wrestle men

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry thinks that Charlotte Flair will be able to eclipse Ric Flair's accomplishments if she's allowed to wrestle men and then return to the women's division.

Flair has previously spoken of her desire to win a men's championship in an interview with Sportskeeda.

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry was asked what it would take for Charlotte to eclipse Ric Flair's achievements.

"She has the potential to eclipse Ric if she's allowed to wrestle men and have a run doing that and then going back to women's wrestling and being the ultimate heel, like, 'I left y'all because y'all beneath me.' That can be, you know, another 10 years of her dominance that can make people only think that when you hear the name 'Flair' that you think Charlotte," said Henry. [From 51:10 to 51:45]

Flair is currently regarded as one of the best women's wrestlers in WWE history.

WWE legend Bully Ray also feels that Charlotte should wrestle men

After The Queen put Drew Gulak in the figure eight on SmackDown, Bully Ray (AKA Bubba Ray Dudley) feels it's time Charlotte is allowed to wrestle the men on the WWE roster:

"I love the fact that she put the figure eight on a man last night. I want Charlotte to wrestle men. As the matter of fact moving into this match, you know, put the figure eight on two more guys, three more guys, have guys tapping out left and right."

Charlotte, who is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, is currently in a feud with Ronda Rousey and the two will face off in an "I Quit" match at next month's WrestleMania Backlash show. Flair defeated the former UFC star in their previous encounter at the Showcase of the Immortals.

