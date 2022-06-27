"They didn't want to relinquish enough control" - Mark Henry on why WWE rejected a chance to sign top AEW star

WWE didn't sign AEW star Jade Cargill as the company didn't want to give up "enough control," according to Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

Cargill had a tryout with WWE in 2019, but the company chose not to sign her and she eventually signed a contract with AEW in 2020. She won the TBS Championship earlier this year and currently holds the title.

Mark Henry, on the Busted Open show, explained why Vince McMahon's company didn't sign Jade Cargill before she eventually joined Tony Khan's company. The Hall of Famer stated that due to some "financial considerations," WWE chose not to sign Cargill.

"I made that offer to them [WWE] but they didn't want to relinquish enough control. You know, there was financial considerations and all of that stuff that is personal information. But, I also knew people over there in AEW and I was on 'Team Jade' so I was like, 'Listen, I've got somebody for y'all if y'all want her, this is what's necessary' - and boom, they picked her up," said Henry. [From 23:50 to 24:38]

Henry also helped WWE in signing Bianca Belair, and the Hall of Famer reminded everyone on the show that both Belair and Cargill are currently champions in their respective companies.

AEW star Jade Cargill on potentially joining WWE

Cargill said earlier this year that she loves the "glitz and glamor" of WWE, but is happy with her current promotion.

"But I like where I’m at. I made a choice, I stuck with my choice and I'd never, ever, ever, ever get the debut that I got here at AEW if I had gone to WWE," said Cargill.

Reports from earlier this year had stated that Cargill had attracted interest from Vince McMahon's company. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Cargill, whose stock has risen over the last year or so.

