Mark Henry says WWE stars put out "negative propaganda" against SmackDown Superstar

Mark Henry feels that the WWE roster stars may have been threatened and intimidated by Top Dolla speaking up for himself, which may have caused them to put out negative propaganda against him.

A recent report by Wrestling Observer stated that Top Dolla was a "heat magnet" backstage during his first run with WWE. However, the Hit Row star had a good relationship with Triple H, which may have been a key factor in him and the rest of the faction returning to the company.

On a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry explained how some WWE stars felt threatened by Top Dolla during his first run on the main roster.

"He [Top Dolla] spoke on the fact that, they, there was a lot of chatter in the locker room about them [Hit Row] not being humble, them not being team players or them not agreeing to kind of the status quo of what the WWE locker room was like. And he said, 'Mark, have you ever known me to be unprofessional? Have you ever known me to be a bully? No. Triple H, same thing. No.' When people feel like their spots are threatened, they start putting out negative propaganda if they can't fix it," said Henry. [From 6:00 to 6:47]

Mark Henry feels that the locker room may have felt threatened and scared by Top Dolla as he spoke up for himself and Hit Row.

"He spoke up for himself, he intimidated people, he scared people - and he's a smart ass dude. He's a college graduate. And some people can't take a powerful black dude telling them the right thing to do. They can't take it. I think Triple H recognized what happened and he stopped the bleeding," said the Hall of Famer. [From 8:29 to 8:56]

Bully Ray, who was also on the podcast, feels that young stars speaking their mind or offering suggestions may make it seem like they're difficult to deal with or have an attitude problem.

Hit Row's Top Dolla on his conversation with Triple H before WWE return

During his recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Top Dolla said that he and Triple H had a good conversation where The Game said he had no hard feelings against him.

“In the conversations I had with Triple H, he was like, 'Man, I don’t know what happened before, and to be honest with you, I don’t care. It’s a new place,'" said Top Dolla.

The Hit Row star was encouraged by the conversation and said that it felt like a breath of fresh air. Under Triple H, the faction re-debuted on SmackDown, and it seems that they will have a better chance of showing what they're capable of this time around.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali