Marty Jannetty weighs in on recent CM Punk controversy

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently issued an advisory to the fans. Wrestling veteran Marty Jannetty shared his honest opinion about what The Best in the World had to say.

Ad

Within the last few months, several WWE Superstars have repeatedly spoken about fans stalking and harassing wrestlers in public places, especially airports and hotels. In a recent social media update, The Second City Saint urged the fans to stop following wrestlers.

Sharing his take on CM Punk's complaints while speaking on Hannibal TV, former WWF Intercontinental Champion Marty Jannetty noted that although dealing with fans could be annoying at times, it is a part of the job. He added that back in the day, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told stars that they were continuously representing the wrestling promotion the whole day they were on the road.

Ad

Trending

"I know it can be a drag sometimes, but come on—to have people waiting at a hotel for you? That's unacceptable? Don't bother us? That’s our personal time? When you go on the road for wrestling, there is no personal time. And Vince has told us that. You're representing 24 hours a day when you're on the road. And you kind of really are," he said.

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

CM Punk has been vocal about this issue with the fans

CM Punk has asked fans to keep their distance from WWE Superstars on several occasions.

In an interview with GQ, the 46-year-old claimed that for him the hardest part about being a WWE Superstar was his relationship with fans in public. The former World Heavyweight Champion noted that he did not appreciate fans waiting for him outside airports and hotels.

Ad

"One of the hardest parts of being a WWE Superstar for me, at least, is the relationship I have with fans in public. You see me on the street, I am not CM Punk. I’m just a dude, Phil, trying to mind his own business and walk his dog and not be bothered. When I’m at work, I give all to the fans. I show up to buildings, I go outside, and I will sign and take pictures with the fans who are lined up at the building. If you are waiting for me at an airport or a hotel, I will say, ‘No, thank you, sir. This is an airport and or a hotel; this is tantamount to stalking,'” he said.

Just like CM Punk, Rhea Ripley has also, at times, asked fans to keep their distance in public. In an unfortunate incident earlier this year, The Eradicator was mobbed by the fans in Paris while she was trying to get in a car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.



He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences