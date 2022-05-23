Update on former WCW announcer's bid to stop Ric Flair's in-ring return

Maryland Athletic Commission responded to former WCW commentator Christopher Cruise's email sent in a bid to stop Ric Flair's in-ring return.

The Nature Boy is set to make his comeback at The Nashville Fairgrounds on July 31 at Starrcast V. Cruise started a Facebook campaign to prevent the WWE legend from wrestling again. The man, who believes Ric Flair isn't fit enough to wrestle at the age of 73, wrote an email to the Maryland State Athletic Commission asking them not to provide Ric with the license to wrestle.

Responding to the email, the association clarified they wouldn't take any steps under hypothetical circumstances. Flair's application will be reviewed as per the traditional process:

"The Maryland State Athletic Commission (“Commission”) is responding to your email dated May 14, 2022. In response to your inquiry, please be advised of the following. The Commission is constrained from commenting with regard to the medical condition of any licensee or prospective licensee, and does not opine on hypothetical circumstances which may or may not present themselves at some future date before the Commission, as each application for licensure is reviewed on the unique facts presented by the individual applicant and the appropriate determination is made after such review. Commission regulations require that an individual be at least 18 years old to be licensed as a wrestler. An applicant who does not have wrestling experience must demonstrate to the Commission that the applicant is properly trained. Commission regulations require that an applicant for a wrestler license undergo, and successfully pass, a physical exam performed by a physician approved by the Commission. Additionally, a physician approved by the Commission conducts a physical exam on the day of the wrestling event and prior to the wrestler participating in a wrestling match. The Commission may disqualify an individual from participating as a wrestler for any medical condition that, in the examining physician’s opinion, renders an individual unfit to engage in wrestling. The Commission is fully committed to protecting the health and safety of the wrestlers it regulates. In each and every licensing scenario, the Commission would base its decision on whether to grant such a license to an applicant on these factors. The Commission hopes that this information is helpful. Best Wishes, Patrick Pannella."

Raphael Wilson



This video was in 2008, I really meant it, nobody should be stepping in a wrestling ring at 73 years old .



"Nobody wants me to die on their watch. I'd rather die in the ring. If I have to go", Ric Flair in November 2021This video was in 2008, I really meant it, nobody should be stepping in a wrestling ring at 73 years old

Ric Flair confirms his opponents for in-ring return

Two months before his iconic in-ring return on July 31, Ric Flair confirmed his opponents for the big event.

On the latest episode of Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show , Flair revealed he'd face The Rock' n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) and a mystery partner in a six-man tag match. The Nature Boy will have ROH and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) in his corner:

"That would be Monday [when the match is formally announced] A tag match. There are four people that I know are in it for sure: FTR and Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, and myself but the last person is working it out right now. Brand new robe, new tights, everything, one more time. Everything, yup." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Vickie Guerrero @VickieGuerrero Listen to "We are stylin and profilin with the legendary Ric Flair!!". anchor.fm/excusemevickie… Release of EP is in one hour! Listen to "We are stylin and profilin with the legendary Ric Flair!!". ⚓ anchor.fm/excusemevickie… Release of EP is in one hour! https://t.co/U7BBL0ZqTJ

Ric Flair will also reunite with his former teammates from The Four Horsemen at Starrcast V.

