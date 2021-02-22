Maryse reacts to The Miz becoming the new WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber

Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz turned things completely around at the end of tonight's Elimination Chamber PPV by cashing in on Drew McIntyre and defeating him to become the new WWE Champion.

Former two-time Divas Champion and the wife of the new WWE Champion The Miz, Maryse has now reacted to this massive victory of his husband, who won the WWE Championship for the second time in his career.

The Miz's Money in the Bank reign

The Miz won the Money in the Bank contract for the second time in his career at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 by defeating Otis, the original 2020 men's MITB winner. The Miz's reign with the Money in the Bank was full of ups and downs as he initially cashed-in his contract at WWE TLC 2020 during the match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles. He lost that match and with that his contract.

However, The Miz got back his Money in the Bank contract due to a technicality as it was John Morrison who called the cash-in at WWE TLC 2020 and not him.

THE MOST MUST-SEE CHAMPION IN WWE HISTORY.@mikethemiz has shocked the world and CASHED IN to become #WWEChampion! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zjmp4EvlO0 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021

The Miz finally cashed-in his contract tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 and is now the new WWE Champion. However, he looks to have made some deal with The Hurt Business and it'll be interesting to see how it unfolds.