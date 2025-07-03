Maryse shares rare personal update; Reason for The Miz's WWE absence revealed

Maryse is one of the most iconic stars from the WWE Divas era. She and her husband, The Miz, are one of the iconic couples in the Stamford-based company. She shared a rare update amid their move to a new house with her husband on Instagram.

The French-Canadian is a former two-time WWE Divas Champion and was the second superstar ever to win the title. While her last match was at the 2022 Royal Rumble with her husband, fans love to check in on what she has been up to.

Recently, Maryse and her husband announced they are moving to a new home. During this big life change, the couple took a vacation to Paris. This trip and The Miz filming American Gladiators are why he has been absent from WWE TV. It's worth noting that Maryse rarely posts real-time updates about Miz's location or absence, let alone their family vacations.

Maryse shared some vacation photos on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption in French, which translates into:

"Forever my love ❤️," she wrote. [translation via Instagram]

Major update regarding The Miz amid his WWE absence

The Miz has been absent from WWE programming for nearly two months now. His last appearance was on the May 2 edition of SmackDown, where he lost to Aleister Black in a singles match. However, reports suggest that The A-Lister will make his return soon.

According to a report by Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, The Miz has completed filming two seasons of American Gladiators and is expected to make his return to WWE TV soon. The former WWE Champion will be hosting the revival of the show on Prime Video.

Apart from his last match with Aleister Black, Miz has teamed up with Carmelo Hayes. He has been acting as his mentor, trying to help him achieve success on the main roster. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the duo in the coming months.

