Maryse talks about The Miz's reaction to her 2006 Diva Search audition

Maryse is awaiting her in-ring return at Royal Rumble 2022 and recently shed light on her husband The Miz's reaction to her WWE Diva search audition.

The couple are all set to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix at the upcoming premium live event. The former Divas Champion kicked off her journey in Vince McMahon's promotion as a contestant on the 2006 WWE Divas Search.

In a recent interview with Sportsnet, Maryse stated that The Miz asked for a "real answer" rather than a "beauty pageant" one when she first started speaking.

“When I got to my WWE audition in Los Angeles for the Diva Search, guess who was one of the judges? The Miz,'' said Maryse. They said, ‘Hi, what’s your name?’ I said, ‘Hi, my name is Maryse’. (...) I started to speak and The Miz stopped me and said, ‘No, we don’t want to have a beauty answer, a beauty pageant answer, we want to have a real answer.''' (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

The Miz then asked her to cut a promo in french during the audition.

“Then he caught me off guard because I learned just on the plane, and I had nothing else to say in English. (...) He said, ‘How about you cut a promo in French?’ And I got down in his face and to this day he says, ‘I don’t know if I was scared or turned on’. And then we got married.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Maryse speaks about teaming up with The Miz again

The Miz and Maryse will face Edge and Beth Phoenix at Royal Rumble 2022 in a mixed tag-team match. The couple last fought together at WrestleMania 33 against John Cena and Nikki Bella.

The Canadian superstar went on to say that it she was surprised to team up with her husband once again. She also said that she is excited to stand by her husband's side one more time.

"This Saturday, I'm thinking about it and getting very excited. After WrestleMania 33, I thought 'maybe this is the last time we're going to be together in the ring,' and it wasn't. It's surprising."

