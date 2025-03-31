Massive botch spoils WWE return

WWE RAW tonight was the final stop for the promotion's successful European Tour. The London crowd was surprised by a major return that, unfortunately, was ruined by the ending of a tag team bout.

The first match of the show featured The New Day looking to earn a shot at the World Tag Team Champions, The Viking Raiders. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce introduced their opponents tonight - Pete Dunne and the returning Tyler Bate!

It was an epic moment as the crowd erupted for the longtime tag partners. The final moments of the bout, though, sort of spoiled the fun. New Catch Republic had it won, as they set up for a tag team maneuver in New Day's corner. Dunne and Woods fought for control inside the ring as Tyler Bate waited and waited for the right moment to jump. It appeared that Kofi Kingston missed his mark, forcing Bate to stall in his return match before the multi-time tag champions ultimately pinned Pete Dunne.

Why hasn't Tyler Bate been on WWE RAW?

Tyler Bate reunited with Pete Dunne in early 2024 and had a decent run on WWE SmackDown before being drafted to RAW in April.

Before the pair could get going on the flagship brand, the inaugural NXT UK Champion suffered a significant injury.

In July, Bate suffered a torn pectoral while teaming with Dunne to take on NXT's Hank Walker & Tank Ledger. It would keep the Big Strong Boi from the ring for eight months.

Bate and Dunne's reunion gives the RAW tag team division a much-needed and fresh pair to shake things up. The New Catch Republic are still looking for their first WWE tag team title win.

