Massive brawl breaks out during WWE SmackDown (Spoiler)

A major brawl broke out during next week's episode of WWE SmackDown, which was taped immediately following the latest edition of the show. All the participants of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the upcoming namesake premium live event in Perth, Australia, took out each other in the closing moments of the show.

WWE SmackDown taped its next episode as all performers would be flying to Perth, Australia, for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on Saturday, February 24. As expected, spoilers from the taping quickly began doing the rounds of the internet.

One standout moment sees Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley taking out each other in the final seconds of the episode to hype up their upcoming clash. The brawl went down following McIntyre and Knight's scheduled match, which ended in a Disqualification. The Viper was the last man standing after the brawl finished as the show went off the air.

The outcome of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match is hard to predict as all performers have considerable momentum heading into the show. It remains to be seen who gets to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff thinks Drew McIntyre could win at Elimination Chamber 2024

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his pick for the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The WWE veteran noted that Drew McIntyre would probably be the one who could face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Bischoff believes that Drew McIntyre had been heating up in recent weeks owing to his heel turn and predicted that The Scottish Warrior was most likely to face The Visionary at The Show of Shows.

"It feels like Drew [McIntyre] is really heating up. Yeah, I agree. What I like about it is that it's not so obvious. He's heating up. He's getting warmer and warmer and warmer every week. He's not hot yet. But they're heating him up slowly. If I had to place a bet, that's where I placed my money," Eric Bischoff said.

Regardless of who comes on top in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, fans in Perth, Australia, are sure to witness a memorable match for the ages between the six participants.

