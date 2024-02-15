Former WWE Champion will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL, predicts veteran

A WWE Hall of Famer predicted that Drew McIntyre would challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The veteran in question is Eric Bischoff. The Scottish Warrior challenged The Visionary in two previous televised matches at Crown Jewel and Monday Night RAW. However, he failed to dethrone the former Shield member on both occasions. The newly-turned-heel McIntyre has another opportunity to earn one more shot at Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania when he competes in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff predicted that McIntyre would be the one to face Rollins at WrestleMania XL:

"It feels like Drew [McIntyre] is really heating up. Yeah, I agree. What I like about it is that it's not so obvious. He's heating up. He's getting warmer and warmer and warmer every week. He's not hot yet. But they're heating him up slowly. If I had to place a bet, that's where I placed my money," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"And it's not that there aren't other great options. There are you could talk me out of out of you talked me into Logan, as well, just purely from a business perspective, given his following and his social media presence. You're talking to Logan as well. But it just seems like they're making an effort to reheat Drew McIntyre. And that's why." [H/T: PWMania]

Drew McIntyre will face Cody Rhodes at WWE RAW

Last week, Drew McIntyre interrupted Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' promo on Monday Night RAW to reveal his desire to have another shot at The Visionary's title. Meanwhile, he urged The American Nightmare to go after Roman Reigns after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The Scottish Warrior attacked Rollins before Rhodes engaged in a brawl with McIntyre. Later that night, the former WWE Champion ambushed The American Nightmare after the latter defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. The two superstars are now scheduled to square off on the upcoming episode of RAW.

McIntyre's future in the Stamford-based company remains uncertain as his contract will expire later this year. Recent reports suggested the 38-year-old has yet to sign a new deal despite being happy with his current character.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre end Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

