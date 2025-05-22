Massive change in WWE policies pointed out after Zoey Stark's injury on RAW (Exclusive)

Zoey Stark's injury on WWE RAW has led to much discussion about how the situation was handled. Hall of Famer Teddy Long also recently shared his thoughts on the matter, drawing attention to how the policies regarding injuries have changed drastically over time.

Stark twisted her right knee while attempting a dropkick on Kairi Sane. She was later taken out of the arena for treatment, leaving only Rhea Ripley and Sane in the Money in the Bank qualifying Triple Threat match. Nonetheless, the situation was managed smoothly, and Zoey is reportedly now being looked after.

Speaking about the incident on The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy pointed out how, in the past, wrestlers had to work through injuries due to the lack of paid injury leave. He stated:

"Back in the day, guys got hurt and they couldn't even tell it because if you got hurt, you couldn't take off because you didn't get paid. So many guys had to work with injuries, you know, so they could get paid, you know, trying to pay their bills. So ya, it's amazing." [1:28 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Another WWE veteran expressed a serious concern

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo also commented on the incident, pointing out that the frequency of injuries in the women's division had seen an increase.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo stated that the injury was the only thing worth talking about on the show. He said:

"I swear to God. The only thing worth talking about on this show was something that wasn't supposed to happen, and that's Zoey Stark getting hurt. That's really the only thing that warrants anything on this show. That's unfortunate for her. I gotta tell you, a lot of these women get hurt. These women are constantly getting hurt. Kairi Sane came back, she was out hurt. Zoey Strak came back, she was hurt. Asuka is hurt." [From 7:10 onwards]

It remains to be seen when Zoey Stark makes her way back to WWE.

