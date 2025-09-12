Massive claim made ahead of WWE WrestleMania 43; landscape-changing event

A major name has made a huge claim ahead of WWE WrestleMania 43. It was announced by Triple H during a press conference earlier today that The Show of Shows will be taking place in Saudi Arabia in 2027.Saudi adviser Turki Al-Sheikh took to social media following the announcement to make a bold claim regarding WrestleMania 43. He claimed that Saudi Arabia would deliver a WrestleMania unlike the world has ever seen.&quot;WrestleMania is already the biggest date on the wrestling calendar and this announcement marks a significant moment in our partnership with WWE. We deeply respect the legacy of WrestleMania and the global prestige it holds among wrestling fans around the world. As part of Riyadh Season in 2027, our vision is to elevate this iconic event to unprecedented heights and deliver a WrestleMania unlike anything the world has ever seen.&quot;The Undertaker, Bianca Belair, HBK, Liv Morgan, Shawn Michaels, Logan Paul, and Stephanie Vaquer were also present for today's major announcement regarding WrestleMania 43.WWE legend reveals Donald Trump avoided him at WrestleManiaWrestling icon Sgt. Slaughter recently shared that Donald Trump ignored him at WWE WrestleMania 7.Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Sgt. Slaughter revealed that he tried to talk to Donald Trump and other guests before the event, but he was ignored due to his wrestling character. Slaughter went on to lose the WWE Championship to Hulk Hogan in the main event of the show.&quot;When I got there to the arena, they had a green room set up for all the celebrities. They had Regis Philbin there, they had Donald Trump, a bunch of actors, Willie Nelson, Alex Trebek. All these people that I knew, and I'd been with them, so I went in to say hello, and when I walked in they all stopped talking and they all turned their back. A bunch of them left the room. They actually believed that I was an Iraqi sympathizer,&quot; he said. Jon Alba @JonAlbaLINKWith WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, the indie/American wrestling scene takes a huge hit financially and opportunistically. Interestingly enough, there is real estate at night that weekend now with Mania being during the day. Curious if AEW/other promotions take advantage of it.It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.