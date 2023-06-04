Massive details on high-level backstage meeting conducted by Vince McMahon after the Montreal Screwjob (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently revealed the details of a backstage meeting conducted by Vince McMahon in the aftermath of the Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997.

The event witnessed one of the most infamous moments in wrestling history. When Shawn Michaels applied The Sharpshooter on Bret Hart, the referee quickly called the match in the former's favor even though the latter hadn't tapped out. Since The Hitman refused to drop his WWE Championship to Michaels at the Premium Live Event, the higher-ups in the promotion were left in a dilemma.

They booked an ending where the match was called in favor of The Heartbreak Kid without keeping Hart in the loop. As expected, this created backstage chaos, with Bret Hart going as far as to punch McMahon in anger.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo revealed that the day after the incident, Vince McMahon conducted a production meeting.

"It's the day after Survivor Series. Montreal Screwjob. We have our regular production meeting; everybody leaves. The only ones left in the room are the inner circle. It's me; it's Vince, it's Shane, it's Bruce (Prichard), it's Pat Patterson, it's Brisco (Gerald), it's JR, and it's Kevin Dunn. Those eight people," said Vince Russo.

Russo disclosed that everybody close to McMahon suggested that the incident must be buried and erased from history, while he had different ideas.

"So I'm listening and Vince has a black eye. Bret punched Vince in the face, and bro, everybody is talking about sweeping this under the rug. We don't acknowledge it, we don't talk about it, and I'm listening to everybody's two cents. So finally, everybody has pitched in, I'm sitting there, and I'm like, 'are you freaking nuts?'" said Vince Russo. (0:24 - 1:20)

Check out the full video below:

Former WWE writer Vince Russo suggested Vince McMahon capitalize on the heat

Furthermore, Russo added that, unlike others, he suggested Vince McMahon capitalize on the heat generated from the Montreal Screwjob. He mentioned that when he pitched the idea to McMahon, he could sense he was impressed.

Vince Russo revealed that this conversation was the catalyst in the 77-year-old delivering the legendary "Bret screwed Bret" promo on RAW.

"This is history. Bret Hart punched Vince McMahon in the face. Vince is walking around with a black eye; this is history. Something like this will never, ever probably happen in history, and you're sweeping it under the rug while WCW is kicking our backside? And I could tell when I'm when talking; I know when Vince is listening to me, and I saw him digesting it. Soon as we get back to Stamford, Vince goes over to the studio, and we get the Bret screwed Bret promo," added Vince Russo. (1:22 - 2:05)

Allan @allan_cheapshot

Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart by "submission" to the WWF Title.

[Thread] #OnThisDay in 1997: WWF Survivor Series PPV:Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart by "submission" to the WWF Title.[Thread] #OnThisDay in 1997: WWF Survivor Series PPV: Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart by "submission" to the WWF Title.[Thread] https://t.co/fFj8Gi35dt

Bret Hart and Vince McMahon later made amends, with the former being inducted into the coveted WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes