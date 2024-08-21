Massive ex-WWE star still hopeful it's not too late to have dream match against Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch was one of WWE's top superstars during her 11-year run in the Stamford-based company. However, she never went head-to-head against a three-time Women's Champion in a dream match she eagerly wanted.

The former champion in question is none other than Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was supposed to square off against The Man in singles matches on multiple occasions. However, it never happened. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently blamed Vince McMahon for not booking the bout despite her and Lynch pushing for it during an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.

The two ladies are currently no longer in WWE. During a Q&A session on Reddit, Rousey revealed that she is still hopeful what many considered a potential dream match would happen, and it is not too late:

"[Was the 1v1 match with Becky a missed opportunity? And can we hope for one in the future?] 100% we both pushed hard for it, I still don't know why they wouldn't do it. Hopefully, it's not too late and someday we still can," she said.

Ronda Rousey also wants to face a current top WWE Superstar

During her Q&A session on Reddit, the former UFC star revealed that she would also like to square off against Rhea Ripley. During Ronda Rousey's two WWE stints, she never crossed paths with The Eradicator.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion disclosed that she thinks the 27-year-old is amazing:

"[Are there any women in wrestling you would love to get in the ring with, that you weren't able to during your runs?] Yeah, Rhea Ripley — she's amazing and hopefully we get the opportunity one day," she said.

Rousey also addressed the possibility of returning to WWE under Triple H's creative leadership. She disclosed that she could consider it since she wants another tag team run with her real-life best friend, Shayna Baszler.

It would be interesting to see if the currently pregnant former superstar would ever return and whether she would fulfill her desire to share the ring with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley.

