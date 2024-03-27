Massive grudge match featuring Sol Ruca set ahead of WrestleMania 40

A massive grudge match featuring Sol Ruca and Blair Davenport was announced during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

Ruca had been out of action with an injury after Blair Davenport launched a backstage attack on her last year. She recently returned at NXT RoadBlock, where she cost Davenport her match against Fallon Henley.

Sol Ruca expressed her frustration during this week's show, stating that Davenport's actions had cost her nine months of her career. She said she would get her revenge when they faced each other next week on NXT.

Davenport was later interviewed during the show, where she laughed off Sol Ruca's claims of getting redemption in their upcoming match. She compared Ruca to sand, describing her as boring, annoying, and hard to get rid of. However, she remained confident of getting the job done next week.

With Wrestlemania 40 just around the corner, the anticipation grows to see which of these two will win and claim the bragging rights. Next week's episode of NXT will also serve as the go-home show leading up to Stand & Deliver.

NXT Stand & Deliver is scheduled for April 6 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, just before night one of Wrestlemania 40.

