Massive grudge match finally added to WWE RAW

A massive grudge match has been booked for this week's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will be the first show following Night of Champions 2025.

Rusev spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling but made his return to WWE following WrestleMania 41. The former United States Champion has been targeting Alpha Academy on RAW and has defeated Otis and Akira Tozawa in recent weeks.

Sheamus has been demanding a match against The Bulgarian Brute for a while now, and he will finally get his wish on RAW this week. It was announced during Night of Champions that Rusev and The Celtic Warrior are set to battle this Monday night on the red brand.

The Celtic Conqueror also took to social media earlier today to send a message ahead of his battle with Rusev on RAW.

"Rusev’s Day is coming.." he wrote.

Jey Uso defeated Sheamus, Rusev, and Bronson Reed to advance in the King of the Ring Tournament earlier this month on RAW, but wound up getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare defeated Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions to earn a shot at John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

WWE Hall of Famer pitches interesting character change for Sheamus

Wrestling veteran Bubba Ray Dudley recently pitched an interesting character change for Sheamus.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the Hall of Famer stated that the 47-year-old would be successful portraying a bully on WWE television. He noted that the company lacks a bully-esque character at the moment.

"Why can't we have a typical bully? You know who could do this role very, very well? Sheamus. He is really good at playing the bully role," Dudley said. (From 11:10 to 11:21)

You can check out the legend's comments in the video below:

Rusev has not lost a singles match since making his return to the company earlier this year. It will be fascinating to see which star emerges victorious in the highly anticipated grudge match this Monday night on RAW.

