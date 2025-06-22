Sheamus makes massive demand ahead of WWE RAW

Sheamus made a major demand ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW. Tomorrow night's episode of the red brand will air live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The former champion took to social media today to react to Adam Pearce's video ahead of RAW. Pearce revealed a stacked card for tomorrow night's show, and the veteran responded with a demand. The Celtic Warrior stated that he wanted to battle Rusev, and you can check out his message in the post below.

"Give me Rusev," he wrote.

Tomorrow night's RAW will be the final episode of the red brand before Night of Champions 2025. The King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals will take place at the premium live event next weekend in Saudi Arabia, with the winners earning a title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Becky Lynch is also scheduled to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley during tomorrow night's show.

Former WWE writer comments on Sheamus' relationship with Triple H

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Sheamus was only being pushed on WWE television due to his friendship with Triple H.

The King of Kings currently serves as the company's Chief Content Officer and has guided the promotion to a ton of success. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that the RAW star was only receiving a push because he was discovered by Triple H.

"Somebody [behind the scenes] is suggesting that because Sheamus is Triple H's boy. He's always been Triple H's boy. Triple H discovered him. So, if somebody throws him out there, they're getting points with Triple H. Meanwhile, people are sitting at home like, 'Yeah, we care about Sheamus?'" Russo said. [From 27:29 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

The 47-year-old has accomplished a lot during his time in the promotion, but has never been able to win the Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the popular star moving forward and if he will get a match against Rusev in the weeks ahead.

