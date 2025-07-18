Massive high-stakes match added to WWE SmackDown

A high-stakes match has been announced for the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. The blue brand will air live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, in a few hours.SmackDown's tag team division was left reeling in the locker room last week when The Wyatt Sicks defeated the Street Profits to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions. The mysterious faction has been dominant ever since their debut on the blue brand on May 23, as Uncle Howdy and his group had their undivided attention on the tag team division.Tonight on SmackDown, four teams will battle it out to win an opportunity to challenge Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy for the Tag Team Titles. It was recently announced that Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, and the recently formed team of Andrade &amp; Rey Fenix would square off in a number one contenders Fatal Four-Way Match later tonight.What else is in store for WWE SmackDown tonight?In one of the most anticipated clashes set for the promotion's first-ever two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event, John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against former titleholder Cody Rhodes. The two stars will come face-to-face tonight on SmackDown for a contract signing to make their WrestleMania 41 rematch official.Elsewhere on the card, Stephanie Vaquer will lock horns against Alba Fyre in a singles match. Earlier this week, on Monday Night RAW, La Primera made her way to the squared circle to attack The Green Regime and saved Nikki Bella from a post-match onslaught at the hands of the heel faction.Charlotte Flair will also be in action tonight. The Queen will face one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez, in a singles match. Last week on Evolution, Flair and her tag team partner Alexa Bliss competed for the titles in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team bout, which ended with Rodriguez pinning Sol Ruca to retain the gold.In addition to these matches, former United States Champion Jacob Fatu is set to return to the blue brand for the first time since he was taken out by MFT on the SmackDown following Night of Champions. The Samoan Werewolf did show up at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 to help Jimmy Uso take out the heel faction after the United States Title match between Uso and Solo Sikoa.