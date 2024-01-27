Massive implications for WWE championship match on SmackDown; longest title run potentially in jeopardy

Some interesting WWE statistics have surfaced ahead of the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance secured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship last month by overcoming the duo of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Their upcoming challenge on this week's show involves defending their titles against The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Ahead of their upcoming title defense, captivating statistics have surfaced. Carter and Chance are just 140 days away from potentially becoming the longest-reigning Women's Tag Team Champions in the company's history. The current record of 180 days is held by none other than the duo of Asuka and Sane, achieved during their run in 2019.

"The current titleholders are about 140 days away from owning the longest reign with the @WWE Women's Tag Team Title. The current holders of that record are their challengers tonight on #SmackDown."

Expand Tweet

With Damage CTRL in their corner, Asuka and Kairi Sane will undoubtedly approach the match with confidence, aiming to safeguard their record and secure the tag team titles.

Do you believe The Kabuki Warriors will secure the Women's Tag Team Championship on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.