Massive issue with Brock Lesnar segment on SmackDown pointed out by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar recently returned to the company earlier this month at SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate had not been seen on WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, marking his shocking return by taking out former rival John Cena.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was set to provide an update on Lesnar on this week's episode, but got cut off following Logan Paul's attack on John Cena. However, WWE veteran Vince Russo pointed out a massive issue with that particular segment.

Referring to the incident on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo took issue with the placement of the segment. This incident occurred after the main event, and when the credits started rolling, Russo stated that he had missed the segment, as the rolling credits send the message that the show has ended.

"And you see that is piss poor because a guy that watches the show every week, Mac, as soon as I saw Paul Levesque Lee Fitting, I shut it off and I came here. If you're going to do that, then don't show Paul Levesque and Lee Fitting before you do it, because that tells everybody the show is over. That's insane cause I did not see that," Russo said.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return?

Brock Lesnar is one of John Cena's most iconic rivals and seems to be the next one on Cena's retirement tour. The 17-time World Champion has been fighting a lot of his rivals from his past, and after Randy Orton and CM Punk, he could end up facing Lesnar next.

WWE recently announced WrestlePalooza as its first PLE that would air on ESPN in the United States, and a match between the two could be announced for that event.

