Massive name reacts to reports of WWE in-ring return after 22 years; says "zero chance" he'll be in the Royal Rumble

A WWE Hall of Famer has reacted to the possibility of a Royal Rumble appearance later this month.

On January 27, 2024, World Wrestling Entertainment will present the Royal Rumble event. Fans are quite excited about the event as it officially kicks off the road to WrestleMania 40. PWInsider recently reported that X-Pac could be a potential Royal Rumble surprise entrant this year.

WWE legend X-Pac has now seemingly reacted to the report. He stated that he could go in the ring for at least a few minutes. He then added that he can still do all of his kicks.

Waltman then wrote that he is at least a few weeks away from taking his shirt off in public and thus won't be in the free-for-all. Many fans in the replies felt that Waltman was seemingly swerving them.

"I can still go at the drop of hat, at least for a few minutes. I can do all my kicks, except the one in the corner & I can do that again with a few weeks training. I'm at least month away from taking my shirt off in public, so zero chance I'll be in the Rumble."

X-Pac on coming out of WWE retirement

X-Pac's last match in World Wrestling Entertainment happened way back in mid-2002. A few years back, he spoke with Cultaholic and revealed that he would love to come out of retirement to wrestle Santos Escobar.

“I can’t pick one specific person, but any of these guys that are great, that are coming up like [Santos] Escobar. He’s a star. El Hijo del Fantasma was a star before he came to WWE, right? He made a name for himself. Now he’s standing there and he’s doing it in WWE and if I could be in a match with him and ends up being my last match, that would be great, or you know, someone like that. Not the main event guy that’s — ‘Oh, it’s gonna be with Randy Orton or this guy.’ I’d rather it be with somebody that would help boost them. It’s not gonna help Randy Orton to have my last match with me.“ [H/T WrestleTalk]

Only time will tell if X-Pac makes a big return after 22 long years. He is bound to receive a massive pop if he ends up being one of the 30 entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

