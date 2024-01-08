WWE Royal Rumble is almost upon us, and Triple H & Co. are bound to pull stops to make it a memorable event. As per the norm, fans will be expecting to see some surprises in the marqueeRumble matches, and a new report has noted that this year, we could witness the return of X-Pac to the ring for the first time in over two decades.

X-Pac, aka Sean Waltman, was a big name during the 90s and early 2000s. The 51-year-old was also a part of the Stamford-based promotion for a long time and is a two-time Hall of Famer. However, he hasn't wrestled inside the WWE ring since 2002.

According to PWInsider Elite, Sean Waltman could be a potential Royal Rumble surprise, as there were talks last week at the Performance Center that the former DX member would be in Florida during the premium live event weekend.

WWE legend X-Pac recently called out the state of the internet wrestling community

X-Pac recently went off on wrestling fans on social media, calling out the state of the fanbase for being toxic. The Hall of Hamer also hinted that he would be off social media for a while.

Vince Russo also shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that there is too much tribalism on social media these days.

"The Tribalism on social media is sickness. Absolutely. I was just seeing X-Pac over the weekend, just like going on there to throw out 'Merry Christmas.' And then he had to come back and say 'I have never seen any... I am telling you merry christmas and I am being atttacked.' So he was like... I need to get off of this for a while, because this is ridiculous."

X-Pac continued to wrestle for a long time after leaving WWE. He hung up his boots in 2019 but returned to the squared circle three years later for a couple of matches. His last outing to the squared circles was in 2022 when he faced Joey Janela at a GCW event.

