WWE veteran comments on X-Pac's upset tweet for his followers (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently spoke about Hall of Famer X-Pac's recent message to his followers, claiming that the tribalism of the fans was to blame.

X-Pac recently shared a tweet lamenting the state of the WWE fanbase while also hinting that he was going to be off of social media for a while. The Hall of Famer was apparently attacked by fans for simply wishing Merry Christmas. Vince Russo was miffed by the events, explaining why the tribalism in the fanbase was responsible.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated:

"The Tribalism on social media is sickness. Absolutely. I was just seeing X-Pac over the weekend, just like going on there to throw out 'Merry Christmas.' And then he had to come back and say 'I have never seen any... I am telling you merry christmas and I am being atttacked.' So he was like... I need to get off of this for a while, because this is ridiculous." [4:49 onwards]

The former WWE writer thinks CM Punk is going to win the Royal Rumble

While CM Punk has only been back for a short time, Vince Russo believes that the decision to have him win the 2024 Royal Rumble has already been taken.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran stated:

"I'll tell you exactly when it's going to happen. It's going to happen at the Royal Rumble. That Royal Rumble is going to determine futures going forward. That's where it's going to happen."

He further added that if the decision is to be changed, it could have undesired consequences.

"Bro, the fact that he has already said a couple of times that he's going to win, that tells me that he's been told he's going to win. And if things change, I don't think that's going to be an easy change."

As of now, it remains to be seen if CM Punk will go on to win the Royal Rumble this year.

