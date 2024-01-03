WWE Hall of Famer to return to the Performance Center this week

A WWE Hall of Famer is expected to be at the Performance Center this week in Orlando.

WWE's product is the hottest it has been in years as the promotion gets set for Royal Rumble 2024 on January 27. Both CM Punk and Randy Orton returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023. The Viper will be competing in a Triple Threat match this Friday night at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution against AJ Styles and LA Knight.

The winner of the Triple Threat match will go on to battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event later this month. CM Punk has already announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

According to a report from PW Insider, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman (X-Pac) is expected to be at the Performance Center this week. The report did not specify a reason for Waltman being at the Performance Center. Waltman has not competed in a match since his loss to Joey Janela in GCW in 2022.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on younger stars emulating legends

Shawn Michaels recently disclosed that he does not have an issue with younger stars borrowing moves from wrestlers of the past.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels noted that everyone has people who influenced them in their careers. Michaels added that the majority of the main roster has come through NXT, and they try to instill the best qualities into them before they are called up.

"As we all grew up, the people before us influenced us as well," Michaels said. "That's certainly something here at NXT that we obviously are thrilled about. We try to instill certainly all the best qualities of WWE and the world of wrestling into the NXT Superstars. I think that you can see that flourishing now on the main roster, as 98 percent of the main roster, the superstars of SmackDown and RAW, are all people that came through NXT." [1:50 – 2:23]

The anticipation for this year's Royal Rumble is off the charts. It will be interesting to see if Sean Waltman makes an appearance at the premium live event later this month.

