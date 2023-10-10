Massive Sami Zayn botch on WWE RAW leaves fans concerned

Despite missing Fastlane, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are a big part of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The two are in the main event of the show following their segment with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, but not before a potential production botch.

The new Undisputed Tag Team Champions came out on WWE RAW to celebrate their win over The Judgment Day, only for Owens and Zayn to follow them. However, to everyone's surprise, Sami's old theme song played through the speaker instead of 'Worlds Apart.'

This left fans confused, with some thinking the change was permanent. However, Sami Zayn quickly called it out, saying he hadn't heard that music in a while. The production botch was confirmed promptly by reliable Twitter insider BWE, who tweeted that the wrong theme was accidentally played.

Any talk of a potential heel turn stemming from this "change" was quickly squashed after Zayn remained gracious towards Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens teased hostility with both men before challenging them to a title match.

It remains to be seen what happens in the main event of WWE RAW and if The Judgment Day will make their presence felt. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will want those Tag Team Titles back.

