Massive Setback For Penta on WWE RAW; Loses First-Time-Ever Match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 09, 2025 02:58 GMT
Penta
Penta is a former AEW star (source: WWE.com)

Penta competed in a first-time-ever match tonight. Sadly, he was not able to win this.

Penta has been feuding with New Day and Grayson Waller after he destroyed Xavier Woods' hat on the August 4 episode of RAW. Since then, Woods has been trying to reclaim damages for the destroyed hat. Since that didn't work, Woods has been trying to get the Mexican Destroyer banned. Last week on RAW, the former AEW star teamed with The War Raiders to defeat New Day and Grayson Waller.

Hence, tonight on the red brand, the former AEW star was ready to move on, and he requested an Intercontinental Championship match from Adam Pearce. However, they were interrupted by Rusev, who also demanded a title match before insulting the Luchador. Before things could escalate, they were booked to compete in a first-time-ever match.

During the match, New Day and Grayson Waller came out to the ringside. Towards the closing moments of the match, Xavier Woods distracted the Luchador, allowing Rusev to pick up the win. This is a massive setback for the former AEW champion because this means he won't be able to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship anytime soon, since he will be preoccupied with New Day.

Vince Russo Criticized Penta's WWE Booking

When Penta made his WWE debut earlier this year, there was a lot of hype surrounding it. He started his run on a positive note and was featured in a storyline for the Intercontinental Championship. However, it didn't take long for him to become another name on the roster.

Speaking on a recent edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that it generally takes four weeks before any new signee becomes just another name on the roster.

"All the pomp and circumstance when Penta came in! We say it all the time. I swear to God, the average time is literally four weeks before they're just another name on the roster. And that's a lot. Four weeks is a lot. Four weeks till they're just a name on the roster."

It will be interesting to see how long it will take the masked star to win his first title in WWE.

