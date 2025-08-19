Penta’s WWE run sparks controversy after RAW, wrestling veteran exposes current creative: "Four weeks is a lot" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Penta's current booking. The star was in action on RAW this week.

After stealing the mourning hat last week, Penta squared off against Xavier Woods this Monday. Woods fought hard from the opening bell, even biting the masked luchador's fingers mid-pose. However, Penta stole the spotlight with a breathtaking dive onto Woods and Grayson Waller. The match went back and forth as Woods nearly connected with the Honor Roll, but Penta countered it with the Penta Driver. Kofi Kingston also jumped in to interfere and make the save. In the end, Penta sealed the win with a crushing Mexican Destroyer on his opponent.

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo noted that WWE created a lot of hype when the star debuted. He felt all the video packages and vignettes amounted to nothing after a few weeks. The veteran writer pointed out that any new stars joining the company were presented strongly for barely four weeks. After that, they were just another generic wrestler on the roster.

"All the pomp and circumstance when Penta came in! We say it all the time. I swear to God, the average time is literally four weeks before they're just another name on the roster. And that's a lot. Four weeks is a lot. Four weeks till they're just a name on the roster." [From 23:10 onwards]

After an impressive victory on RAW against Xavier Woods, Penta will face another unique challenge in the form of former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

It will be interesting to see if the luchador can overcome Kofi in the ring next Monday on the red brand.

