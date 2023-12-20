Massive twist at Royal Rumble could see CM Punk lose in favor of 38-year-old WWE star, according to Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

While CM Punk seems to be the fan pick to win WWE Royal Rumble 2024, a surprise booking decision may rob him of the victory, according to NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter.

The Second City Saint has been a hot topic ever since his return to the Stamford-based promotion. His announcement of participating in the Royal Rumble has left many convinced that he was on the fast track to win. Considering his rivalry with Seth Rollins, it would make sense for him to go after the World Heavyweight title if he became the number one contender.

Bill Apter also seemed to think the same. However, he admitted that a twist with Jey Uso winning the title was still a possibility. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated:

"It's what everybody is thinking. It's probably got to be CM Punk, since he declared he is now in the Royal Rumble. He is gonna be the favorite to win. But then again, if they wanna throw a real surprise into the ending, then Jey Uso would be that surprise." [13:47 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Whether Bill Apter's prediction about CM Punk comes true or not remains to be seen.

