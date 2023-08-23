Massive upcoming WWE change could see a lot of departures from the company; a sense of 'doom and gloom' taking over - Reports

A massive change that is set to take place in WWE could see a lot of departures from the company, as per the latest reports.

One of the biggest news stories of the year has been World Wrestling Entertainment's merger with Endeavor. This deal was announced months ago and is now nearing completion.

With the deal set to close any time soon, there is now a sense of worry in the company's office employees regarding the merger. According to a report from PWInsider, there is a sense of "doom and gloom" among some employees.

In fact, there is some belief that employees that aren't involved in production could find themselves looking for a new job.

"There is a sense of doom and gloom among some WWE employees already, as the feeling is that if you aren’t in the production studios or directly involved with WWE Talent, you could find yourself on the redundency list and potentially let go. As one long-time company employee noted, UFC and WWE won’t need two distinct travel offices, accounting departments, etc."

The report also states that there are several employees who are quietly looking for a new job.

"There are a number of employees quietly looking for their next job out of fear of having to pivot and getting out ahead of potential layoffs. How many are actually cut from the company will remain to be seen, but it’s been a big topic of conversation among those working in Stamford as they realize the end of the McMahon family ownership will be here in just a few weeks," per PWInsider.

Expand Tweet

Vince McMahon will be on the board of the new company after WWE's merger

As stated earlier, World Wrestling Entertainment and UFC will come under one roof as the TKO Holdings Group.

A recent filing with the US SEC mentioned that the newly formed company, TKO Holdings Group, will consist of ten board members, which will include Vince McMahon and Nick Khan.

Expand Tweet

However, it should be noted that neither Triple H nor Stephanie McMahon will seemingly be a part of the board. The former is the current Chief Content Officer and will likely retain his role in the promotion. Stephanie, on the other hand, took over the reins from Vince McMahon when he left last year and became the Co-CEO. However, she left earlier this year and is currently on hiatus.

What do you make of this merger? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot