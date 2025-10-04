Massive upset takes place on WWE SmackDown as former champion gets pinned

A former champion competed on WWE SmackDown. A major upset took place as she was pinned.Chelsea Green made history last year when she became the first Women's United States Champion. Since then, she formed the Secret Hervice with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. However, since Chelsea has lost the title, she and the Secret Hervice have not been having a good time on SmackDown, especially now that Piper Niven is out of action due to a severe neck injury. Tonight, things got worse for Green.Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Zaria and Sol Ruca were busy talking to Nick Aldis when Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre interrupted them. Chelsea offered them the chance to join the Green Regime, but this plan backfired when Zaria and Sol Ruca challenged them to a match later that night. The NXT stars didn't take too long to defeat The Green Regime. Sol Ruca even pinned Chelsea.Vince Russo expressed his unhappiness over Chelsea Green's recent WWE bookingIt looked like Chelsea Green was on the receiving end of a major push when she won the Women's United States Championship last year. However, she has not done anything meaningful since then, which has puzzled many fans and critics, as she is one of the most entertaining acts in the company.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo criticized WWE for taking the title off Green to give it to Giulia, as the former is the only entertaining act on the blue brand.&quot;They reminded me during the show that she was the US champion, which reminded me [that] you took the belt off of Chelsea Green for [Giulia]. Think about that. What? So what does that tell you? That's the internet wrestling community that are in love with this girl because she's a foreign wrestler. She's a great wrestler. She's in the ring. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green is the only bright freaking light on this show. And you took the belt off of Chelsea to put it on [Giulia],&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see where Chelsea Green goes from here.