  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chelsea Green
  • Massive upset takes place on WWE SmackDown as former champion gets pinned

Massive upset takes place on WWE SmackDown as former champion gets pinned

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 04, 2025 01:16 GMT
SmackDown arena
This star is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

A former champion competed on WWE SmackDown. A major upset took place as she was pinned.

Ad

Chelsea Green made history last year when she became the first Women's United States Champion. Since then, she formed the Secret Hervice with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. However, since Chelsea has lost the title, she and the Secret Hervice have not been having a good time on SmackDown, especially now that Piper Niven is out of action due to a severe neck injury. Tonight, things got worse for Green.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Zaria and Sol Ruca were busy talking to Nick Aldis when Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre interrupted them. Chelsea offered them the chance to join the Green Regime, but this plan backfired when Zaria and Sol Ruca challenged them to a match later that night. The NXT stars didn't take too long to defeat The Green Regime. Sol Ruca even pinned Chelsea.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Vince Russo expressed his unhappiness over Chelsea Green's recent WWE booking

It looked like Chelsea Green was on the receiving end of a major push when she won the Women's United States Championship last year. However, she has not done anything meaningful since then, which has puzzled many fans and critics, as she is one of the most entertaining acts in the company.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo criticized WWE for taking the title off Green to give it to Giulia, as the former is the only entertaining act on the blue brand.

"They reminded me during the show that she was the US champion, which reminded me [that] you took the belt off of Chelsea Green for [Giulia]. Think about that. What? So what does that tell you? That's the internet wrestling community that are in love with this girl because she's a foreign wrestler. She's a great wrestler. She's in the ring. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green is the only bright freaking light on this show. And you took the belt off of Chelsea to put it on [Giulia]," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see where Chelsea Green goes from here.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications