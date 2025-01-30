Massive WWE legend entering Men's Royal Rumble at number 30 could still happen, thinks Vince Russo

Several top WWE Superstars are currently scheduled to compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently claimed a legend could still return and enter the match at number 30.

The Rock was involved in a heated feud with Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 40. After pinning The American Nightmare on Night One of last year's Show of Shows, The Final Boss promised that he'd go after the Undisputed WWE Champion upon his return from hiatus. However, the 52-year-old legend's appearance on RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this month saw him seemingly break character and embrace Rhodes. The Rock's actions led to many believing he would not play a part in this year's WrestleMania.

The Final Boss is not currently advertised for this Saturday's Royal Rumble premium live event. However, Russo disclosed on The Coach & Bro Show that he still believes there is a possibility that The Rock shows up as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match:

"I'm still keeping hope that they're laying low, they're not saying anything, they're totally burying it, and Rock comes out at number 30," he said. [39:30 - 39:40]

Ex-WWE star also thinks The Rock could show up at Royal Rumble

In a recent interview with Chairshot Sports, former WWE Women's Champion Layla also discussed potential surprise entrants in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match.

Despite all the rumors suggesting The Rock not being part of the company's plans heading into WrestleMania, the former member of LayCool claimed The Final Boss could compete in this year's Rumble:

"The Rock. I know everyone would be like, 'What?' I still feel like The Rock might show up," she said.

The 47-year-old former superstar added that she would like to see The Rock square off with his cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 41. It would be interesting to see if we do finally see the highly-anticipated clash between the two iconic superstars.

