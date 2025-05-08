Massive WWE legend making a surprising, unannounced return at Backlash is possible, says Peter Rosenberg

Several top WWE stars and legends are set to compete at Backlash this Saturday. WWE personality Peter Rosenberg recently speculated that a Hall of Famer could also make an unannounced appearance at the premium live event.
Nearly seven months ago, Goldberg appeared at Bad Blood, where he almost got into a physical altercation with former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The Hall of Famer later announced that he would have his retirement match in WWE in 2025. While The Ring General would square off with Pat McAfee this Saturday at Backlash, Rosenberg did not rule out Goldberg's return at the premium live event.
The former 24/7 Champion claimed on his Cheap Heat podcast that Da Man could make his comeback to confront Gunther after the Imperium leader's potential victory over McAfee.
"I think McAfee could take a pin. I see a world also in which Pat just loses, and then after the match, he's getting k*lled, and Goldberg comes out. I could see that. I don't think they're gonna protect McAfee from pins. That would be silly at this point," he said. [34:33-34:45]
Wrestling veteran thinks Gunther must squash Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash
On his Drive-Thru podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette addressed the upcoming clash between Gunther and Pat McAfee at Backlash this Saturday in St. Louis.
Cornette pointed out that unless The Ring General squashed the RAW commentator, he wouldn't like the Triple H-led creative team's decision to book this square-off.
"Unless Gunther just beats the total pi** out of him and won't finish him off and somebody else in Gunther's future comes to help Pat, then I don't like that they're doing this," he said.
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. also predicted that Gunther would destroy McAfee at Backlash, speculating that The Ring General's next opponent would rush to the former footballer's aid at the premium live event.
