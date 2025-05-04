There's only one way Gunther's match against Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash must end, says veteran

Pat McAfee will return to the ring for the first time in over a year to fight Gunther at WWE Backlash. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently claimed there is only one way the match must end.
The Ring General went after Michael Cole on RAW after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso two days earlier at WrestleMania 41. When Pat McAfee interfered to save his commentary partner, he ended up in Gunther's chokehold. The former football player had to leave the show to receive medical care. Last Monday, McAfee cut a promo, expressing his desire to fight the former World Heavyweight Champion. Hence, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who was filling up for Adam Pearce, booked a match between the two at Backlash this Saturday.
Speaking in his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette pointed out that he does not see a reason for the match unless The Ring General would squash McAfee, leading to "somebody else in Gunther's future" to come out to the color commentator's help:
"Unless Gunther just beats the T total pi** out of him and won't finish him off and somebody else in Gunther's future comes to help Pat, then I don't like that they're doing this," he said. [0:33 - 0:46]
Ex-WWE writer also thinks Gunther will destroy Pat McAfee at Backlash
On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. also discussed the storyline between Gunther and Pat McAfee. He claimed the company booked The Ring General to go in that direction because all other scenarios would have weakened his character even more after losing the World Heavyweight Title to Jey Uso.
Meanwhile, Prinze Jr. predicted that Gunther would squash McAfee, then The Ring General's next opponent would step in to save the RAW color commentator:
"I think McAfee is gonna be the first one [celebrity] that like gets f**king squashed by a wrestler and takes it and puts the other guy over. And then you can have a match for good because whoever comes out to save McAfee at that point is gonna be Gunther's next opponent," he said.
Like Jim Cornette and Freddie Prinze Jr., former WWE head writer Vince Russo also claimed Gunther must destroy McAfee at Backlash. It would be interesting to see if that would happen.
Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.