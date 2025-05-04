There's only one way Gunther's match against Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash must end, says veteran

Pat McAfee will return to the ring for the first time in over a year to fight Gunther at WWE Backlash. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently claimed there is only one way the match must end.

Ad

The Ring General went after Michael Cole on RAW after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso two days earlier at WrestleMania 41. When Pat McAfee interfered to save his commentary partner, he ended up in Gunther's chokehold. The former football player had to leave the show to receive medical care. Last Monday, McAfee cut a promo, expressing his desire to fight the former World Heavyweight Champion. Hence, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who was filling up for Adam Pearce, booked a match between the two at Backlash this Saturday.

Ad

Trending

Speaking in his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette pointed out that he does not see a reason for the match unless The Ring General would squash McAfee, leading to "somebody else in Gunther's future" to come out to the color commentator's help:

"Unless Gunther just beats the T total pi** out of him and won't finish him off and somebody else in Gunther's future comes to help Pat, then I don't like that they're doing this," he said. [0:33 - 0:46]

Ad

Ad

Ex-WWE writer also thinks Gunther will destroy Pat McAfee at Backlash

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. also discussed the storyline between Gunther and Pat McAfee. He claimed the company booked The Ring General to go in that direction because all other scenarios would have weakened his character even more after losing the World Heavyweight Title to Jey Uso.

Ad

Meanwhile, Prinze Jr. predicted that Gunther would squash McAfee, then The Ring General's next opponent would step in to save the RAW color commentator:

"I think McAfee is gonna be the first one [celebrity] that like gets f**king squashed by a wrestler and takes it and puts the other guy over. And then you can have a match for good because whoever comes out to save McAfee at that point is gonna be Gunther's next opponent," he said.

Ad

Ad

Like Jim Cornette and Freddie Prinze Jr., former WWE head writer Vince Russo also claimed Gunther must destroy McAfee at Backlash. It would be interesting to see if that would happen.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More