Massive WWE name says he would be "dead or in jail" if he wasn't a wrestler

A former WWE Champion has made a massive statement ahead of WrestleMania 41. The star revealed what he would have done if he hadn't been a wrestler.

CM Punk is set to live his lifelong dream of main-eventing The Showcase of The Immortals for the first time in his WWE career. The Voice of The Voiceless will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match on Night One of WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview with Metro ahead of SmackDown, CM Punk was asked what he would be if he weren't a wrestler. The 45-year-old star stated that his life would have likely taken a drastically negative turn without his wrestling career. The Second City Saint believed he would have either died or faced imprisonment:

"I'd be dead or in jail right now, 100%, and I've narrowly avoided jail multiple times. I really don’t know, it's hard for me to say, 'I was interested in this' and 'I was interested in that, maybe I would have done this,'" Punk said. [H/T: Metro]

The former World Heavyweight Champion added:

"I wanted to be a wrestler. I never said I wanted to be a millionaire. I never said I wanted to be a WWE superstar. I wanted to be a wrestler. I got a pair of boots and I started wrestling." [H/T: Metro]

WWE analyst says CM Punk can't win at WrestleMania 41 for a significant reason

The Straight Edge Superstar officially revealed the favor owed to him by Paul Heyman. At 'Mania, The Wiseman won't be in Roman Reigns' corner; he will be siding with CM Punk.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts claimed that it is highly unlikely for the former WWE Champion to get everything, including a win, a main event, and Paul Heyman:

"So, you mean to tell me that not only does CM Punk get the clean victory over Seth Rollins, get Roman Reigns' Wiseman, get the main event of WrestleMania, which was his stated goal, he also gets to win and he's still a babyface? He just gets everything?"

It will be exciting to see if The Second City Saint emerges victorious against Reigns and Rollins on April 19, 2025.

