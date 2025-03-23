Massive WWE star, not John Cena or Jey Uso, will capture major title at WrestleMania, says veteran

Several championship matches are set to take place at WWE WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently suggested a top title would change hands at The Show of Shows.

On the RAW after Elimination Chamber, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to capture the Women's World Champion. She is now scheduled to put her title on the line against the Women's Elimination Chamber winner, Bianca Belair, at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, The Eradicator has been trying to insert herself into the mix. Last Monday on RAW, she signed her name on the match's contract after destroying the champion and the challenger.

On his Drive Thru podcast, Cornette predicted the storyline would lead to a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania. He suggested Ripley could beat SKY at The Show of Shows to capture the title, leading to a feud between her and Belair:

"I wouldn't mind seeing Rhea turn heel and working with Bianca. They could just use IYO for Rhea to beat in the three-way without beating Bianca so that's fresh," he said. [From 07:38 to 07:48]

WWE analyst thinks IYO SKY would retain her title at WrestleMania

On his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg discussed the potential clash between Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and the Women's World Champion IYO SKY.

The former 24/7 Champion predicted that The Genius of the SKY would successfully retain her championship at this year's Showcase of the Immortals:

"I think she [SKY] retains," he said.

Ripley and Belair have not been giving the champion much attention over the past couple of weeks as they seemed more focused on each other. After last Monday's RAW, SKY sent them a message, urging them to keep their eyes on her and stating that she is the best.

