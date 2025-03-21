Top WWE champion will retain the title at WrestleMania 41; it's not Cody Rhodes, predicts Peter Rosenberg

Four championship matches have already been made official for WWE WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg recently predicted that a 34-year-old champion would retain her title at The Show of Shows.

Earlier this month, Bianca Belair overcame five other superstars to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match and earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. On the first episode of RAW after the PLE, she sat at ringside to watch Rhea Ripley defend the title against IYO SKY. After a distraction from The EST, The Eradicator lost the championship to The Genius of the Sky. Although the 'Mania match has now become a showdown between Belair and SKY, Ripley has insisted on inserting herself into the bout.

Last Monday, she interrupted the contract signing, took out the two competitors, and signed her name on the contract. While a Triple Threat Match has not been made official, Rosenberg discussed on the Cheap Heat podcast how he believes the potential clash would end. He predicted that the Damage CTRL member would retain the title in Las Vegas despite many expecting otherwise:

"I think she retains," he said. [23:00 - 23:01]

IYO SKY sent a message to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair after WWE RAW

Before getting destroyed by Rhea Ripley last Monday on RAW, IYO SKY had a physical altercation the week prior with both The Eradicator and Bianca Belair on the red brand. As Ripley and The EST had a heated confrontation, the champion tried to intervene twice but got piefaced by both superstars. The Damage CTRL member responded by slapping both of them.

The Women's World Champion also sent a message to Ripley and Belair after the latest episode of RAW, telling them that she is the best and they need to keep an eye on her:

"I promised everyone here I will defend my Championship at WrestleMania. That's why I absolutely have to keep my belt and title. Rhea Ripley, she came back again! Bianca, you are strong. Rhea is also strong. But I AM, THE BEST. Keep your eyes on me," she said.

It will be interesting to see if the WrestleMania match will indeed turn into a Triple Threat and whether the Japanese WWE star will walk away with the title.

Please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

