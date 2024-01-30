Massive WWE star returning as guest referee for Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania is great idea, says veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes The Rock returning to play special guest referee in the potential match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania is a good idea.

The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match to earn another World Championship shot at WrestleMania. Although he initially seemed to be heading towards challenging Roman Reigns again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Seth Rollins urged The American Nightmare to consider facing him for the World Heavyweight Title at The Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, The Rock returned to RAW a few weeks ago to tease going after Reigns. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan suggested The Great One's return for another role as the special guest referee for the potential match between The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare at WrestleMania. The current NXT color commentator liked the idea.

"I like that. I like that a lot. I like it a lot. [Not a bad idea. It's a way to get him involved.] Not a bad idea. Not a bad idea. I'm not gonna book it but that would be a great idea," he said. [1:29:40 - 1:29:54]

What did The Rock say about potentially facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40?

During his confrontation with Seth Rollins last night on RAW, Cody Rhodes told The Visionary that he would consider his offer to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania instead of Roman Reigns.

If The American Nightmare chooses to go after Rollins' title, it could open the door for The Rock to challenge The Tribal Chief. In a recent interview with the Will Cain Show on Fox News, The Brahma Bull addressed the possibility of squaring off against his cousin at the Showcase of the Immortals.

"We're talking about that right now. I'd like to consider myself a long gamer and a builder. (...) So, I think with all the success and the buildup of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time. So, the short answer and the long answer is we're figuring it out," he said.

Do you think The Rock should challenge Roman Reigns or be the special guest referee for Cody Rhodes versus The Tribal Chief at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

