Massive WWE star teases rematch with Finn Balor; praises him as his best opponent

A popular WWE Superstar teased a rematch with Finn Balor and claimed that the veteran was his best opponent in the company. Balor will be competing in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 later this month.

Ad

Karrion Kross took to Instagram to reveal that he considered Finn Balor to be his greatest opponent in the company. A wrestling fan posted a video about Kross and Balor's NXT Championship match in 2021, and the veteran responded in the comments section. Kross noted that Balor had more heart than most of the opponents he faced, and you can check out his comment in the image below.

"Best opponent I ever had. Hit harder and had more heart than most heavyweights I’ve faced who claim to be the best. Balor is a 1 of 1," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Kross claims Balor is his best opponent in the company [Image credit: Goukenwins on Instagram]

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced ahead of last night's show that Bron Breakker would be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

WWE star responds to Finn Balor calling him a snake

Dominik Mysterio recently reacted to Finn Balor calling him a snake on social media after his loss to Bron Breakker last month on WWE RAW.

Speaking with Khel Now at the WWE on Netflix event in India, Mysterio commented on the 43-year-old referring to him as a snake. The former North American Champion claimed that he had a great relationship with Balor, and that families sometimes get into arguments with each other.

Ad

"I have a great relationship with Finn [Balor]. I've known him for a long time and he's always been there for me. So, I understand he was upset. But, we fight and we get along now. That's what family does. We fix things. We just picked up a huge win on Monday [Night RAW] over Penta and Bron [Breakker]. It's the first time Penta has ever been pinned and Finn pinned Penta," Mysterio said. [From 01:16 - 01:43]

Ad

Check out the interview in the video below:

There has been tension between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio in recent weeks on WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see which star walks out of WWE WrestleMania 41 as the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More