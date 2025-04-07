Massive Championship match announced for WrestleMania ahead of WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Apr 07, 2025 23:09 GMT
A huge title match has been announced for WrestleMania. [Image credit: WWE.com]
A huge title match has been announced for WrestleMania. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A massive title match has been announced for WWE WrestleMania 41 ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ad

Ahead of tonight's show, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced a major title match for WrestleMania 41. It was recently rumored that there would be a Fatal Four-Way for the title at The Show of Shows, and that has proven to be the case. Pearce shared that Bron Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta at WWE WrestleMania later this month.

"Right now, I've got to bring you a little bit of breaking news. The Intercontinental Championship will be defended at WrestleMania. As the champion, Bron Breakker puts the title on the line against Penta, Dirty Dom Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a Fatal 4-Way match," said Pearce. [From 0:04 - 0:20]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Bron Breakker is currently in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion. He briefly lost the title to Jey Uso last year, only to win it back a few weeks later.

Vince Russo suggests a major WWE star should feud with Bron Breakker

Former WWE employee Vince Russo believes Drew McIntyre should enter a rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

Ad

Russo discussed Bron's booking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show and noted that he was okay with him being the Intercontinental Champion. However, the veteran added that Breakker needed to be built up and suggested The Scottish Warrior as a potential rival.

"I'm okay with that [Breakker being Intercontinental Champion], bro, but you gotta build the dude," Russo said. "You're not building Bron Breakker with the Pete Dunnes of the world and people like that. You've got to put him in a meaningful feud. You know who I would put him in a feud with, honestly, right now? Put him in a feud with Drew. You've got to put him in there with somebody that means something, man, and you know Drew would get that guy over like a million bucks." [From 01:49 – 02:17]
Ad

You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Breakker has been impressive as Intercontinental Champion so far. It will be fascinating to see if the 27-year-old can retain the title at WWE WrestleMania with the odds stacked against him.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी