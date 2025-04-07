Massive Championship match announced for WrestleMania ahead of WWE RAW

A massive title match has been announced for WWE WrestleMania 41 ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ahead of tonight's show, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced a major title match for WrestleMania 41. It was recently rumored that there would be a Fatal Four-Way for the title at The Show of Shows, and that has proven to be the case. Pearce shared that Bron Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta at WWE WrestleMania later this month.

"Right now, I've got to bring you a little bit of breaking news. The Intercontinental Championship will be defended at WrestleMania. As the champion, Bron Breakker puts the title on the line against Penta, Dirty Dom Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a Fatal 4-Way match," said Pearce. [From 0:04 - 0:20]

Bron Breakker is currently in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion. He briefly lost the title to Jey Uso last year, only to win it back a few weeks later.

Vince Russo suggests a major WWE star should feud with Bron Breakker

Former WWE employee Vince Russo believes Drew McIntyre should enter a rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

Russo discussed Bron's booking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show and noted that he was okay with him being the Intercontinental Champion. However, the veteran added that Breakker needed to be built up and suggested The Scottish Warrior as a potential rival.

"I'm okay with that [Breakker being Intercontinental Champion], bro, but you gotta build the dude," Russo said. "You're not building Bron Breakker with the Pete Dunnes of the world and people like that. You've got to put him in a meaningful feud. You know who I would put him in a feud with, honestly, right now? Put him in a feud with Drew. You've got to put him in there with somebody that means something, man, and you know Drew would get that guy over like a million bucks." [From 01:49 – 02:17]

You can check out the video below:

Breakker has been impressive as Intercontinental Champion so far. It will be fascinating to see if the 27-year-old can retain the title at WWE WrestleMania with the odds stacked against him.

